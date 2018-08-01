'It’s been crazy' - Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher opens up on summer with Jurgen Klopp

19-year-old Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is delighted with the progress he has made this summer with Liverpool after playing in front of 100,000 fans in the win over Man United.

With new goalkeeper Alisson on an extended holiday after the World Cup, Kelleher was given the opportunity to join the Liverpool first team on their pre-season tour of America.

The teenager saw action against Man City and Man United, with the latter game seeing Liverpool record an impressive 4-1 win in front of over 100,000 supporters in Michigan.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Kelleher acknowledged that it has been a 'crazy' few weeks after making the biggest strides yet in his professional career.

"It’s been crazy, playing the Man City and Man U games. I wasn’t expecting to play really, but to get the opportunity was just unbelievable," Kelleher said.

"It was amazing, seeing all the crowd and stuff. I really enjoyed it

"I trained with them [the senior side] last year but to actually play this year has been crazy. It’s been unreal.

"I’ve been happy, I think I’ve done well. Every day we train hard with the ‘keepers, we all push each other to do our best every day and I think that’s all you can do really, do your best, so I’ve been happy."

Big-money signing Alisson has now arrived to begin pre-season training with his new team-mates, and Kelleher is relishing the opportunity to learn from one of the world's best goalkeepers.

"I’ve learned a lot from him already," Kelleher said.

"He’s a top-class goalkeeper and a really nice guy as well which helps. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him really.

"He’s a really good shot-stopper and he’s really quick, so I’m learning little things off that. He’s Brazilian as well, so he’s got a few skills!"

After making five apperances for the Liverpool U23 team last season, Kelleher is looking to use his summer experiences as a springboard for a bigger role in the upcoming campaign.

"I think it’s just to try to get regular game time with the U23s and keep training up at Melwood every day and improving. To train every day with the first team is obviously the best experience you can get. It improves you so much."

