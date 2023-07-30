A Saturday afternoon kick-off with Celtic drummers wearing black leather waistcoats. Fans performing the Poznan and several selfie-seeking streakers on the pitch at full-time.

Yes, yesterday’s 1-1 draw between Celtic and Wolves at Lansdowne Road had all the hallmarks of a pre-season friendly.

Having only been announced a little under three weeks ago, after their scheduled meeting in South Korea was postponed, the Dublin 4 joust attracted a crowd of 28,241.

The vast majority were there to cheer on Brendan Rodgers’ side, taking charge of his third game since returning to the club for a second spell. It was the Hoops' first appearance at the Aviva since 2018 and sixth in total.

Despite the familiar surroundings, there was no start for Ireland and Wolves defender Matt Doherty, who last week returned to the club where he had previously spent a decade, making over 300 appearances.

But the 36-cap defender from Swords made an immediate impact after he was introduced on 78 minutes, winning the late penalty from a Joe Hart foul which allowed Matheus Cunha to level after Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic in front on five minutes.

There was another pre-season start for Ireland U-21 captain Joe Hodge, who produced a calm and composed performance in the Wolves engine room.

It was the 20-year-old’s first time to play on the Lansdowne Road turf. Having watched his former U-21 teammates Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone go on to feature for Stephen Kenny’s senior side this year, the midfielder said he hopes yesterday’s experience is the first of many at the national stadium.

“It was brilliant, I loved it. I was buzzing as soon as the manager told me,” Hodge told independent.ie, after playing the full 90 minutes.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play here. Hopefully it’ll be one day qualifying for a World Cup, but this was a good start.

“I was in the U-21 squad last year with Will and Evan, and a few months later they're regulars starting for the senior team. It’s something Jim (Crawford) and the U-21s speak to us about, the pathway is clear if we are doing well and pushing at club level. I want to follow what they have done in the past year.”

Hodge made his Premier League debut last term and earned a further five top-flight appearances, with his display yesterday certainly doing him no harm as he looks to force his way into Julen Lopetegui’s plans in the upcoming season.

But his attention will soon turn to Ireland's opening two European Championship qualifiers in Cork in September, and the midfielder is keen to kick the campaign off with six points, having suffered a heartbreaking play-off defeat to Israel last year on penalties.

“We have important games coming up against Turkey and San Marino, so we’re going to be looking to win those and get off to a good start. We want to go one step further this time. We need to qualify this year.”