'It's because of the way he is' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches passionate defence of Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a passionate defence of his former manager Jose Mourinho and insisted some of the criticism flowing the way of the Manchester United manager is down to jealously.

Ibrahimovic worked with the Portuguese manager at Inter Milan and United, with his sparkling performance at Wembley helping the club win the 2017 EFL Cup final and give Mourinho his first trophy as Red Devils manager.

Now LA Galaxy hit-man Ibrahimovic has told Sky Sports that Mourinho is receiving undue criticism after a poor start to the season, as he suggested he shares a bullish personality with the United boss.

"Everybody criticises Mourinho and I don't think it's because of the results, it's because of the character, because of the way he is," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"I see myself also a little bit in that situation, we have our confidence, we believe in things, we say certain things. In our own way. Of course we get the blame, we get criticised more when it is not going good, but when it is going good and we win the satisfaction is bigger than the other ones that are political, think they're perfect, and want to be no trouble for the media so the media never attacks them," he added.

"That is not us, we are ourselves, we believe in what we do and we do it until the end. Some critics I feel are personal, some critics are exaggerating, some because of the way he is, some because of jealousy. But all this is part of the circle."

Ibrahimovic went on to urge Mourinho not to change his approach, as he insisted what has worked for him throughout his decorated coaching career can get him out of the hole he finds himself in ahead of United's game against his former club Chelsea this weekend.

"Mourinho just has to keep being himself, stand up for what he is doing, stand up for what he is," added Ibrahimovic." He is there because he did it his own way, because he is who he is and don't change for anybody.

"I am exactly the same, I don't change for anybody. Everyone out there who thinks they are perfect, they are the biggest problem out there.

"Jose is doing a good job, you're as good as your team. There is no coach in the world who can do miracles with a team.

"Of course, results speak for themselves. When the results are not on top, it goes bad, sometimes goes better, it's part of the season, but the Premier League is not easy and if someone knows how to win it, it's him. Like he said himself, he has won more titles than all the other Premier League managers together."

