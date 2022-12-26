| 3.3°C Dublin

It’s back! – How can you watch St Stephen's Day's Premier League fixtures in Ireland?

After a six week break due to the first World Cup held in winter, the Premier League is back with a bang on St Stephen’s Day.

All 20 teams will return to the pitch over the next couple of days as  England’s top flight takes up where it left off with the usual glut of action at Christmas time.

St Stephen’s Day fixtures will be shown on Amazon Prime in the UK, so there may be some confusion come December 26 as to where they can be viewed by an Irish audience.

Here's all the information you need:

What matches are on and what time do they kick-off?

Brentford v Spurs 26/12 - 12.30

Leicester v Newcastle 26/12 - 3.00

Everton v Wolves 26/12 - 3.00

Southampton v Brighton 26/12 - 3.00

Crystal Palace v Fulham 26/12 - 3.00

Aston Villa v Liverpool 26/12 - 5.30

Arsenal v West Ham 26/12 - 8.00

Where can I watch the games?

In the UK, Amazon Prime have the rights.

In Ireland however, Viaplay - which is the new name for Premier Sports - is the place to go.

Viaplay will be showing the following games on December 26:

Brentford v Spurs (Viaplay Sports 1) 12.30

Everton v Wolves (Viaplay Sports 2) 3.00

Leicester v Newcastle (Viaplay Sports 1) 3.00

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Viaplay Sports 1) 5.30

Arsenal v West Ham (Viaplay Sports 1) 8.00

