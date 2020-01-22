'It's an embarrassment' - Rio Ferdinand slates Man United and says his Solskjaer praise was clouded by emotions

A 2-0 home defeat against Burnley on Wednesday night piled the pressure on Solskjaer, with Ferdinand admitting the Norwegian may be running out of time as progress appears to have been replaced with regression in recent months.

Ferdinand was among Solskjaer's more vocal supporters in the weeks before he was given a full-time contract to manage the club last year, but he now accepts his former team-mate has failed to lift the club from their slide.

The defeat against Burnley ensured United have suffered their worst start to a season since 1990, with Ferdinand admitting his initial enthusiasm to give his former team-mate the job may have been blurred by emotions.

12 - Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was made permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they have won (11). Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/GPaIthW5DU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2020

Ferdinand famously declared 'United are back' after they came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season, but that euphoria has now been replaced by pessimism.

"Around that time he was flying," he said, reflecting on the surge in results Solskajer inspired last year. "Just won at PSG away, Rashford scores the winner and you get caught up in emotions.

"I am a football fan. I love this club and want it to do well. You jump at the chance to get someone in who is doing well and get him to put the foundations in place.

"Since that point (beating PSG last year) it has been a rocky road. It is not just one area. It all needs to be brought together and it needs someone to come in with a vision to make that happen. Whether that person is in the building at the moment, I don't know.

"You look at some of the players that have come in. (Marcos) Rojo, (Morgan) Schniederlin, (Radamel) Falaco, (Matteo) Darmian), Marouane Fellaini, (Memphis) Depay. Are they really ever Manchester United players? The mentality, style of play. Were they every Manchester United players?

"That's why I asked who is buying these players? The manager who wanted them for now or was it the club saying we are buying for now and for the future as well?

"You look at the team now and £600m has been spent on this squad and the four best players this season have been home grown talent. (Brandon) Williams, (Mason) Greenwood, (Marcus) Rashford and (Scott) McTominay before he got injured. That speaks volumes about the recruitment. It tells you how shoddy it has been.

"Look at Liverpool, they buy the best players to fit in their system. It is not a short term fix. Total opposite end of the scale here."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: PA

Ferdinand went on to suggest the exodus of fans at Old Trafford before the final whistle against Burnley was a a damning verdict provided by the United faithful, with Solskjaer now waiting to see if he retains the backing of the club's owners.

"In the 84th minute, I saw people get up and go. That is unheard of at this stadium," he added. "Seeing people leave with disdain on their face. It is an embarrassment. The downward spiral in seven years has been remarkable.

"I have played with Ole, he is an ex team-mate of mine, but the results have not been good enough. He has had some key players get injured. but with the big amount of money spent on this squad you would expect more in reserve.

"There are young kids in the schools around the country - they are not going to be wearing United shirts. They are not going to be wanting to come here and support United based on what we saw out there.

"It is not going to happen. Fans are walking out after 84 minutes. It's an embarrassment.

"Liverpool went 30 years without winning a title and we need to go somewhere now to make sure that doesn't happen to us."

Online Editors