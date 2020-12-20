'It's about finding ways to win - that's what Sam does'

As a man-manager, Sam Allardyce knows the most important commodity for players. Forget contracts and bonuses - they can be left to agents and chief executives: instead, a manager's most valuable incentive is the power of the day off.

Kevin Nolan, Allardyce's captain at Bolton and West Ham, would ask on behalf of the team if victory would mean precious time with family instead of heading back into the training ground for work.

"He'd say to the boys, if we won this game we'd be off until the Thursday," said Kevin Davies, Allardyce's striker at Bolton. "The next game Kevin Nolan would ask him if we could be off again if we win and he'd say 'OK, let's go again'. Morale built and it was a good place to come in."

Allardyce arrived at West Bromwich Albion last Wednesday with plenty of time to forge the team spirit that has seen him never suffer a relegation. But while his reputation is old school, it will be sports science, nutrition and meticulous game plans that will get his new club out of the relegation zone in the next six months.

The 66-year-old's success has come from a hybrid of traditional man-management and surrounding himself with the best coaches and backroom staff. At Bolton he pulled off coups in the transfer market, but also had an eye for talent off the field.

"You go back to Leicester winning the title and I was reading about them taking beetroot shots," Davies said. "We were doing that in the early 2000s really.

"Cryotherapy chambers, yoga, strength and conditioning - we had them all and they got picked off by top clubs or other sports with top stars. He put them around him to be successful.

"They all went on to bigger and better things and they would probably thank Sam for that opportunity. The other clubs looked at the way Bolton were doing things and were impressed."

At the Reebok Stadium his key staff included Andy Barr, who went on to work for the New York Knicks basketball team and is now based in Los Angeles working with athletes in various American sports.

Mike Ford was his performance director and dealt with the psychology of performing. Mark Howard went on to become head of sports science at Burnley and has been part of their stability in the Premier League, while Mark 'Carlo' Sertori is part of the Manchester City backroom staff who have won titles under Pep Guardiola.

James Morrison and Robbie Stockdale have been appointed coaches at West Brom and they will be the focal point of sessions before Allardyce comes on to the training pitches closer to matchday.

"He'd come out on the Thursday or Friday and get his key points across for the weekend, along with shape and system," Davies said. "It's his personality. His ambitions and desires rub off on players. He had such a good backroom staff around him as well, he was never afraid to admit he had highly qualified people there in all departments because ultimately they would make him more successful.

For Davies, one of Allardyce's big assets was the way he brought squads together. There were days off but also social time together. "The atmosphere around training made it a good place to be," he says.

On the pitch, Allardyce's team had the reputation of being physical but Davies was also playing with Jay-Jay Okocha, Nicolas Anelka or Youri Djorkaeff.

Davies has gone into sports agency work following retirement and joked that he will be on the phone to his old manager to see what he needs for January. The wishlist is likely to include players who can be part of the Allardyce blend that makes his teams difficult to beat: Crystal Palace's James Tomkins is one early target.

"He pinpointed weaknesses in the opposition and, like any other team, highlighted what we needed to do to win," Davies said. "Set-pieces were quite a big thing because we had a strong, physical team. We did play some good football and bloodied some noses along the way.

"We had some class players as well. I saw on Twitter that it was 15 years since we beat Everton 4-0. You look at some of the goals we scored. Some of the big boys didn't like our approach and used it as an excuse, but we loved it.

"It's common sense how you win the ball. That allowed us to play in the final third and keep the ball. When I won headers it was always in an area for us to pick up the ball. It's about finding the way to win - that's what Sam does."

