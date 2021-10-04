| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It's a major worry for Man United that their best player at the moment is their goalkeeper

Paul McGrath

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Close

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. REUTERS/Phil Noble

You have to worry about Manchester United when their best player in their last two games has been goalkeeper David de Gea.

He has made big saves against Villarreal and Everton and the Spaniard is not getting the credit he deserves for it because of the phenomenon at the other end of the pitch.

I’ll come back to Cristiano Ronaldo in a minute, but first I have to look back on another 90 minutes of disappointment at Old Trafford against Everton, where United were a curate’s egg.

Most Watched

Privacy