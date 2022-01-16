'It's a great environment to learn in and to improve in' - Caoimhin Kelleher on his Liverpool situation

IRELAND international Caoimhin Kelleher says being in Liverpool's so-called goalkeeping school is the best place in the world to learn his trade.

The Cork native, now second-choice 'keeper at Anfield behind Alisson, has had five appearances for the Reds this season, two in the Premier League, and while he knows it would be a major battle to dislodge Alisson as No. 1, Kelleher says he's happy to learn from the best.

"We have three goalkeeper coaches who are all exceptional coaches, who really help us, and the environment, we have Alisson, who is one of the best goalies in the world, and Adrian as well, two experienced, senior pros, we have me and a few of the younger lads coming up from the academy as well, there's a tight bond and it's a great environment to learn in and to improve in, with such experienced coaches and experienced goalies as well," Kelleher told BBC 5 Live today.

"Alisson is probably one of the best and just to train with him every day, it brings your levels and standards up a bit just watching him, the techniques he uses, how calm he is in all situations. His positioning is very good, he makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult but he makes it look easy when it's actually a great save. His handling is very good, catching balls that other goalkeepers would maybe parry away, if you never need to speak to him he's there for me."

Kelleher also says he is benefiting from working with a recent addition to the Reds' coaching staff, former World Cup winner with Brazil, Claudio Taffarel.

"I wasn't born when he won the World Cup but as a goalie you would know the game, when we knew he was coming in it was a big boost, there was a lot of excitement in being able to work with him, he has come in and been really good, trying to get a different point of view to John [Achterberg], it's good to have different ways and different opinions, he is a goalkeeping legend and being able to work with him is class," he added.

Kelleher also reflected on the early days of his career when he was initially an outfield player who was converted into a keeper, when he was at Cork side Ringhamon Rangers.

"The goalkeeper for the team I played for ended up quitting, we needed a goalkeeper, I put my hand up to say I would go in and train, and I just took a liking to it.

I'm not going to say I was unreal [outfield] but I was at a good level, where I lived I would have been one of the better players, outfield, I just liked being in goal when I did try it. I wouldn't say I was instantly really good but I did have a natural ability, it felt natural to be in the goal," Kelleher said.