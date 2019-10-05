'It's a dream come true' - Aaron Connolly reacts to Premier League brace as Pochettino vows to fight on at Spurs

Teenage Ireland striker Aaron Connolly admitted he was stunned after he turned in a breakthrough Premier League performance, as his two-goal display guided Brighton to a 3-0 win against a crumbling Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino vowed to fight on as Tottenham boss as his team served up another abject performance following their 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last Tuesday, yet Irish eyes were all on Connolly.

Calls for the 19-year-old to be added to the senior Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland will grow after a performance that included a sparkling second-half goal to complete the Brighton rout, with the Galway-born teenager winning the man-of-the-match award after his display.

"I am not sure it has all sunk in. It's a dream come true," Connolly told BT Sport. "I love getting goals, I love being able to make my debut.

"It was a great performance from the start. We have performed well over the weeks, but not got the results. It was a brilliant performance and it was great to see it all come together."

Brighton boss Graham Potter was full of praise for Connolly, as he confirmed the youngster had been in his thoughts since he arrived at the club to replace Chris Hughton last summer.

"He's been knocking on the door and been unlucky not to score," stated Potter. "He gives us an extra dimension. I'm delighted for him, he is a young lad with a big future, but we are delighted we have got him with us. He took his goals really well especially his second which was a fantastic piece of attacking play."

If the vibes were all positive for Brighton as they won their first home game of the season with surprising ease, the alarm bells are ringing loudly for Tottenham and Pochettino after another thumping defeat that must leave his future at the club in doubt.

The manager, who has a net transfer spend of just £89m over the last five-and-a-half years, has done a remarkable job to guide Spurs into the Champions League for four successive seasons, but he conceded this was the lowest point of his reign.

"I hope the pressure is coming to me and leaves the pressure off the players," said Pochettino, as he offered up a classy post-match interview on a day when his hopes of reviving Spurs may have evaporated.

"Now is a moment to be strong. We cannot underestimate the situation but we need to work. There is always the possibility to make us stronger.

"After five-and-a-half years this is the first tough time we are having. There is a feeling that this is not good at the minute. We are feeling the emotion. I want to keep working hard and believing.

"I feel sorry for our fans, I want to say thank you for the massive effort coming here, we know how they feel, very disappointed, everybody feels really bad, the players and staff are the same. We need to find a way to stay together and be all together again and find a good dynamic.

"Of course, the pundits on the TV needs to talk and give their opinion. They are there like you are going to write in your newspaper and everything.

"In my position, I need to accept all the criticism. The same when you praise me or the team. I'm going to accept it in the same way and it's not going to change my vision, from your or the pundit because you're criticising me or describing a situation differently to what you expect or see.

"I know very well that business. Only what I really know is the faith and belief are there. I am so strong with that and until the end I'm going to try to give my best. After it is not my decision.

"The problem here is after five years and a half, the last five days I think we really were punched by football 7-2 and 3-0 today. That is normal that you feel not so good. It's a tough moment but from this tough moment only you can get better, and the most important thing is to have these two weeks to put all these ideas clear on the table and find a solution."

