‘It’s a big gap. They’ve got the title to lose’ – Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk admits this season looks decided

Liverpool's Vrgil van Dijk has expressed his view on the title race. Photo: PA Wire

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that the Premier League title is Manchester City’s to lose after yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds led 2-0 in what was billed as a must-win game for both sides, but goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic saw Chelsea fight back to earn a share of the points.

That result, however, did little side any favours as they sought to close the gap on City, who have now pulled ten points clear at the top after a run of 11 straight league victories, including Saturday’s last-gasp triumph at Arsenal.

Van Dijk, who was criticised for his defending for Pulisic’s leveller, insisted he still believed the gap could be closed but admitted the defending champions have one hand on the trophy already.

“It’s never difficult to believe,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s a big gap. They’ve got the title to lose at the moment, but anything can happen still.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been there and we had a gap out in front, and we gave it away.

“Anything is possible. We will focus on ourselves, Chelsea will focus on themselves. We just have to get results. Get results, play good football, win games.”

