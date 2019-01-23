Manchester United should have sacked Jose Mourinho long before his exit last month and will regret their decision to stand by a manager who had cast a dark cloud over the club, according to former Ireland international John Aldridge.

'It would be a major deterrent' - John Aldridge on why Jose Mourinho will struggle to get another Premier League job

Aldridge believes that Man United's impressive return to form since Ole Gunnar Solskajer took over as the club's manager has further damaged Mourinho's already tarnished reputation.

"What we can clearly see now is that United got rid of Mourinho too late," states Aldridge. "If he was fired, as he should have been, when he was being a grumpy git in September or October, United would almost certainly be in a top four position already.

"The club's decision-makers left it too late to get rid of a manager who had become a huge problem long before he was put out of his misery and that's why they are still playing catch up now. He was asking to be sacked with some of his antics in press conferences at the start of the season and I would be surprised if owners would take a chance on him again now.

"I wonder whether Mourinho will get another big job in England. His behaviour at Chelsea and United would be a major deterrent for any employer. His wins trophies, but would any club want to sign a manager who falls out with player and club owners everywhere he goes? Mourinho will get a job somewhere, but I'd be surprised if we see him back in the Premier League."

United are now just three points behind Chelsea in a battle for a top four finish in the Premier League and while Aldridge is impressed with their recent form, he suggests big tests lie ahead.

"You have to hand it to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he made it seven wins from seven matches as Manchester United manager and they now have a real chance to secure a top four finish in the Premier League," he added.

"That prospect was impossible to imagine as they limped through games at the start of this season and looked like a team playing to get their manager sacked.

"Mourinho's departure last month has been the catalyst for a United revival and while Solskjaer has has a relatively easy run of fixtures aside from the game against Tottenham at Wembley earlier this month, the mood around the club has changed dramatically.

"Their FA Cup fourth round match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Friday night will be a huge test for Solskjaer's United revival, as that's the one competition he will feel his team have a chance of winning and we have yet to see how they react when a game turns against them."

Online Editors