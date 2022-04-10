'It was like a final' - Roy Keane gives his verdict after Man City vs Liverpool classic

Roy Keane suggested Liverpool's players responded to a half-time dressing down from manager Jurgen Klopp, as they twice came from behind to snatch a draw in the top of the table clash against Manchester City.

Sadio Mane's goal at the start of the second half was enough to secure a point in a pulsating game at the Etihad Stadium, leaving City one point clear at the top.

Sky Sports pundit Keane was full of praise for both teams after the final whistle, as he suggested the watching world had witnessed a Premier League classic.

"What impressed me about these quality players was the desire was still there to go and win the game right until the end," said Keane.

"No team was ever going to dominate for long spells because there's so much quality on both sides.

"Liverpool struggled to get going but in the second half they showed their character. Klopp had a go at them at half-time and they were early out onto the pitch for the start of the season period.

"He wanted them to show their true colours and we saw that before City again some great chances. It was a great reminder of what the game is all about and why we love it. Credit to all the players.

"We just saw great desire and fighting spirit from both teams. All the talk before the game from the managers was that this wouldn't be a decisive game but they both played like it was.

"What the teams are brilliant at is out of possession. That is the key for these teams. Even established international players can't deal with it because they are being put under pressure."

"It was like a final. City had the chance to win it at the end but I think a draw is a fair result."

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes Klopp's side will be relieved to have come through a first half that could have seen City moving two or three goals ahead.

"Liverpool were given the run-around in the first half, and we've all been there as players," he said. "It's a huge pitch and it almost looked like Liverpool didn't have the energy to cope with Man City in that first half. I was thinking they might have needed to make a change at the break.

"I don't think they did anything completely different but there was a change in mindset. We've talked about Liverpool's high line and in the second half they almost went higher. These things don't change as they believe in what they do and rightly so. I was so impressed with both teams today.

"I think Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied. Before the game, obviously he'd have wanted three points but the second half showed how they got back into the game having been 2-1 down. They'll be delighted with a point as Liverpool weren't at the races in the first half. They deserve credit for how they responded."