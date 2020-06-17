'It was just unbelievable' - Touching message from Jamie Carragher makes 11-year-old Dubliner's day

Jamie Carragher has sent a special message to the residents of Canon Mooney Gardens in Dublin, with one Liverpool fanatic picked out for special praise.

Eleven-year-old Seán McCabe, who suffers from a rare medical condition, could not keep the smile off his face as Liverpool legend and Sky Sports analyst Carragher sent him a video message to mark the return of England's Premier League.

Sean's condition means he has difficulty walking, but that didn't stop him raising over €1000 for charity by walking 50 laps of the Canon Mooney Gardens flat complex and Carragher paid tribute to him in a message played to all the residents.

"Hi Seán, a little birdie tells me you're a huge Liverpool fan so I just want to send you a message (and Seán Senior, your dad!) and everyone at Canon Mooney Gardens, for the community spirit you're showing and the inspiration you're showing to everyone around that area," said Carragher.

"Now I know you are both huge Liverpool fans and I'm delighted that NOW TV have given you a Pass so that you can watch all the games and you're gonna watch Liverpool win the title. And I'm telling you Seán, it's a formality!

"Because you and every Liverpool supporter have waited that long and what you've given in Canon Mooney Gardens, is absolutely superb. So they're gonna pay you back and you're going to see see Liverpool win the title on Sky Sports."

Michael Larkin, resident of Canon Mooney Gardens, said the message from Carragher was a huge lift to spirits after a challenging few weeks surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are loads of Liverpool fans in Canon Mooney Gardens and young Seán McCabe is probably the biggest one of them all, so to get that message from Carragher was just unbelievable, totally surreal," said Michael.

"We do our best here to keep up the spirits in the community and we're thrilled that we'll all be able to watch the Liverpool Everton game together in the flats on Sunday."

Sky Sports will screen 64 matches as the Premier League season reaches a belated conclusion and they will capture the moment that sees Liverpool end their 30-year wait for an English league title, with Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders in a title race that was over as a contest many months ago.

