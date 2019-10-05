Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at Leicester's Hamza Choudhury after his wild challenge left Mohamed Salah nursing an injury in a dramatic 2-1 victory for the home side at Anfield.

'It was dangerous as hell' - Jurgen Klopp lashes out after cynical challenge leaves Mo Salah with an injury

Salah limped off in the closing stages before Liverpool snatched a last-gasp winner courtesy of a James Milner penalty, with Klopp fuming as he confirmed Salah had picked up an injury in a challenge that resulted in a booking for the Leicester midfielder in the 89th minute.

"How did he (Choudhury) only get a yellow card? Mo limped off the pitch," said Klopp. "That's hard. It was done to slow Mo down and that is not okay.

"A player on full sprint to bring him down with no-one around, it was dangerous as hell. I don't want to cause the boy any problems but he has to calm down, super player.

"I don't have to be a football manager to know that could cause injury, I just need two eyes. He cannot just go for the man. Mo is in the dressing room lying down and I don't know. How should I know what it (his injury) is now? This is just really hard."

"You ask me how Mo is? How can be he okay when he limps off? This cannot be right."

Klopp confirmed Salah's injury would be assessed in the next 24 hours, before he paid tribute to his side after another battling win saw them extend their perfect start to the season to eight straight wins as the re-opened an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

"It was a super game," Klopp added. "We upped the tempo. The football we played was so important today. Leicester's goal really stopped us but then we wanted to go forward.

"Without luck we cannot win the amount of games we have won but over the 90 minutes, we deserved it, we deserved the three points. James Milner held his nerve and that was superb.

"To have 24 points from eight games is just amazing, it's crazy. I wasn't sure we would win at the end but I thought we wouldn't lose. If winning eight games in a row was easy then other teams would have done it. It's really difficult."

Milner suggested the win was vital at this formative stage of the title race, as he argued any dropped points will be capitalised upon by champions Manchester City.

"We cannot afford too many slip-ups," Milner said. "We need to keep improving. We have had a solid start but there is still a long way to go. The points we got last year were not enough so we have to just keep going.

"We always knew it was a tough game. In the first half there was not a lot in it but in the second half we missed a number of chances. The great thing is we will always try and find a way to win."

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers suggested his team were unfortunate to leave Anfield as losers, as he paid tribute to his side's battling efforts.

"I thought we deserved more than that. It's cruel to concede so late," declared Rodgers. "I am very proud of the team. We're playing against the European champions and we looked like we could get goals today.

"We were always a threat in the game, we had the confidence to pass the ball. We are showing our personality in how we played. Our notion was to perform well.

"We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me. I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact. I don't think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it."

Online Editors