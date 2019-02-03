'It was a wake-up call' - John Aldridge identifies one key ingredient missing from Liverpool's title winning jigsaw

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge believes Jurgen Klopp's title chasing side have become over-reliant on their three first choice strikers to fire them to victories, after suggesting 'a slip-up is on the way' unless midfielders chip in with more goals.

The Premier League leaders head into their game against West Ham on Monday night looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points ahead of Manchester City once again, yet Aldridge suggests Klopp's midfield need to play a key role to play in the push to end the club's 29-year wait for a league title.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored a bulk of Liverpool's goals in the Premier League this season, with Aldridge suggesting they will need assistant in the final three months of the season in a title battle that could yet involved dark horses Tottenham.

"There were some worrying signs in the 1-1 draw against Leicester last Wednesday," states Aldridge. "Liverpool showed the first evidence of fraying around the edges as they turned in a nervy performance in front of an apprehensive Anfield crowd in the 1-1 draw with Leicester.

"This is not a criticism of Liverpool fans as they are the best in the game in my opinion, but you could sense the tension mounting inside Anfield over the course of the second half and it is a worry when that kind of atmosphere kicks in before the end of January.

"Even though the supporters tried to get behind the players after Harry Maguire's equaliser, the spark so often provided by the front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane was missing and when I looked around the team, there wasn't anyone else who could fire the burners.

"It was a a worrying performance and ahead of the game at West Ham, I fear whether Liverpool have become overly dependant on their attacking trio to win games. If they have a bad as a trio, a slip-up could be on the way for Liverpool.

"We haven't seen too many midfielders stepping up and cracking in a 30-yarder to turn a game in Liverpool's favour, just as Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso used to do when they were at their best.

"Klopp has solid and reliable midfielders who are doing a good job, but you don’t see any of them producing wonder goals when the chips are down and that piles all the pressure on Salah, Firmino and Mane to deliver week after week.

"To their credit, one of those three usually finds a solution for Klopp and Mane was the man who looked somewhere near his best against Leicester, but it was a wake-up call to Liverpool fans who are starting to look forward to May and dreaming of title parties."

Aldridge believes the title nerves will only kick in in the final six weeks of the season, as he argues tension coming to the surface now is a bad sign for Liverpool.

"Liverpool should have enough to get the win they need at West Ham on Monday, but the worry has to be that the countdown to the end of what everyone associated with the club hopes will be an historic season has started way too soon," he adds.

"There will still be 39 points up for grabs once the final whistle sounds at West Ham and even if Liverpool have re-established a five point lead at the top, there are so many twists and turns left in this title race.

"I appreciate Liverpool fans are excited, nervous and desperate to see their side lift that trophy, but they have a role to play in helping the players get over the line and the first thing everyone needs to do is dampen down that euphoria until we get to the business end of the season.

'When I say the business end, I mean when we get to the final five or six games of the season because the only target for Liverpool now should be to put themselves in a position to challenge for the title heading into the home straight."

Online Editors