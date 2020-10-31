'It was a very complete performance' - New boys shine in comprehensive Chelsea win

Frank Lampard insisted his side's early season stumbles can be forgotten after they turned in a convincing away day performance to win 3-0 at Burnley.

Hakim Ziyech netted his first Premier League goal before defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.

Then summer arrival Ziyech turned provider as he fed Timo Werner, who side-footed an effort into the back of the net to seal Chelsea's triumph.

"It was a very complete performance from us. It’s a difficult place to come," declared Lampard.

"Burnley make it very difficult for teams and they’ve been unlucky in games. We controlled massive parts of the game, so I’m very happy.

"I was always aware at the start of the season that it wasn't going to be easy. It was asking a lot for us to fly out of the blocks, but performances like this show that we're doing something positive. We need to get our heads down and keep working hard.

"It's tight everywhere. There are games where we've been frustrated and dropped points. It's happening everywhere in the Premier League."

Ziyech's performance was especially encouraging and the former Ajax midfielder is relishing his chance to shine after missing the first month of the season due to injury.

"It's been a good week for me," said Ziyech, who also scored in Chelsea's Champions league win against Krasnodar. "Hopefully we can continue. I feel good and feel at home. Everything is fine.

"Especially after European games it’s always difficult. I think we had a good game, started well and didn’t really have problems at all. Burnley had one chance at the beginning, but after that we controlled the game.

"You need to play with confidence and not be afraid to make mistakes. Otherwise it won’t go how it’s supposed to go. Every week we make steps. Let’s keep it that way."

The defeat left Burnley bottom of the table as they continue to look for their first win of the season, with manager Sean Dyche refusing to hit the panic button.

"We're getting punished for everything," said Dyche. "That's how it is, things go against you or feel like they're going against you.

"Chelsea are a top side, the investment is paying them back over time as they learn and they mould. Against these teams you need decisions to go your way, we certainly didn't get many from the referee today.

"It's a challenge. The feeling that winning brings, the confidence it brings, it adds to what you're trying to achieve. There has to be a bit of realism - playing against these sides, top six sides, they can punish you, and they punished us today.

"I don't panic in general, to be honest, I'm not that sort of fella. I don't think panicking will change anything. I think structure, organisation and hard work, that may change things."

Online Editors