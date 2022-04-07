‘It was a surreal moment’ – Ireland’s Nathan Collins has eyes on survival after first Premier League goal

DUBLINER Nathan Collins says it was an "unbelievable" feeling to score the first Premier League goal of his career as Burnley's win over Everton gave them a boost in their relegation battle.

Collins (20) returned from suspension to start, and score, for the Clarets in the 3-2 win over Everton, and with the goal he became only the seventh Irish player to score in England's top flight this term.

"It was horrible just watching, you want to be involved. Thankfully last night I was involved, and it was unbelievable, it was a great feeling to score and get us up and running," Collins said of his return to the side

“It was unbelievable, you can see why this stadium was rocking, it was class. It was a surreal moment, but early on, we had a lot of work to do. Everton showed the quality that they had, but so did we as well and we did, we always back each other.

“We can’t thank the fans enough, they are backing us and we can go and back it up, we know we can go down there and do a job. It’s a massive game, we have to keep going and keep fighting and the momentum helps.”

The Clarets have already set their sights on the next game, against fellow strugglers Norwich City. "This means nothing if we don't go and back it up. Norwich is a massive game, we have to keep going and keep fighting," he added.