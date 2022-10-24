‘It was a shambles. It was embarrassing playing that... I feel ashamed’ – Ireland star Nathan Collins

IRELAND defender Nathan Collins says he’s “ashamed” by the display by his Wolves side in their humiliating Premier League surrender at home to Leicester City and admits that fans are right to show their anger.

Wolves lost 4-0 at home to fellow strugglers Leicester, their second successive Premier League defeat as the managerless side were booed off by their own fans, and summer signing Collins accepts that anger is understandable.

“I don’t blame them, they spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that from us, it was embarrassing from us, and they deserve better," he told the Express and Star newspaper.

"They deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of. It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.

“It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.

“We said it before the game, both boxes, you look at the stats, we’ve had so many chances. We’ve had the better chances probably, but we don’t score a goal, they have five shots and score four goals. Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will,” he added.

“We know how much quality Leicester have up top, and they showed it. It’s a different game, we started the game on fire, we were really good, and if you take one of those chances, the game is different. As a squad, it’s not good enough. The fans deserved a lot more,” added Collins, who feels he failed to play a role in attack.

“I’m not contributing up top, I need to put my head on something maybe, and I need to defend as well. We all need to do something, it’s not about single players, it’s about everyone joining together and doing their job. It’s both boxes, we’ve had so many chances, very good chances to score, and we don’t. That can come from me or any of the defenders, not just strikers and midfielders. They had four chances and scored four goals – clinical,” he said.