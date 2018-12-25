Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken another step towards his injury recovery after getting back to running on the pitch for the first time since tearing his ACL last April.

'It was a joy watching you run' - Mo Salah sums up the feelings of every Liverpool fan as Reds handed big injury boost

The dynamic midfielder was in scintillating form for Jurgen Klopp's men after finally nailing down his position in the Liverpool team, before he cruelly suffered a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.

Chamberlain was subsequently ruled out of both the Champions League final against Real Madrid and the World Cup in Russia, and he has yet to feature in Liverpool's record-setting start to the 2018/19 season.

Klopp's side have made Liverpool's best ever start to a Premier League campaign, and they could be handed a boost in their attempt to take down Man City in the title race as Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his journey to full fitness.

Chamberlain shared a photo on social media of himself back on the training pitch, along with the caption:

"That feeling when you’re back out on the grass for the first time in eight months."

Mo Salah then summed up the feelings of Liverpool supporters as he responded with:

"It was a joy watching you run again!."

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo in November, Chamberlain said that he hopes to make an appearance before the end of the season.

"I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season," he said.

"The next target for me is to build up more in the gym towards being able to run outside again. I'll probably have to do two months of running which isn't my favourite thing.

"Once the ball comes out, it will become easier. I've already started passing a ball inside which feels good. When I get outside, I'll feel a lot closer.

"Even when I'm back, I won't be fully at the races but it would be nice to get a few appearances before the end of the season. Probably more mentally, to prove I can do it. Then I have a good pre-season and start afresh next season."

