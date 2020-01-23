Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp declared his side's 2-1 win at Wolves was 'a big one', as they took another giant stride towards the history books at Molineux.

'It was a big one' - Jurgen Klopp reacts to another late Liverpool winner as he gives an injury update on Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino's 84th-minute winner saw Liverpool move a massive 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they will stretch that advantage if they win their game in hand at West Ham next Wednesday.

The win also extended their unbeaten Premier League record to 40 matches and edged them closer to Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record set between 2003 and 2004.

On a night when Liverpool were pinned onto the back foot at times by another impressive performance from Wolves attacking star Adama Traore, Klopp admitted his champions-elect did well to find a way to collect yet another victory.

"It was a big one," he told BT Sport. "They are really different to a lot of other teams because they use the width of the pitch.

"We did well but if you close Adama Traore outside, he goes inside. He is unplayable in moments, it's unbelievable. What a player. It's not only him but he's so good. Then you have to deal with the cross and deal with Raul Jimenez.

"They scored that goal and then it's another wild 10 minutes. We got control back a little bit after then which is important. The chances we had were incredible. We were at least four or five times in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper so if we score then it is game over but it wasn't so 1-1.

"Moments can help us or the genius moment of Bobby Firmino can help us. We didn't panic but we weren't completely in the mood I wanted us to be in when we went 1-0 up. The development of the game has an influence on each individual on the pitch. One sees a chance, sees the space, but others aren't in the same mindset. That was the story of the game.

Roberto Firmino sealed Liverpool’s victory with the late winner against Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

"We scored a wonderful goal, we had wonderful possession, but the set up from Wolves is so good. Yes it's counter-attacking but it's about being well in possession, using the width of the pitch, but we did it again and that is all that matters in the end.

"The boys are human. It was a little bit up and down. We had a discussion on the pitch, there was stuff to improve but set-pieces can bring us back in the game, a good bit of skill can bring us back in the game. Wolves were really strong but it's clear we could settle again.

"You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again."

Liverpool's Premier League title charge has looked certain to end in glory for several weeks, but Klopp insists they need to retain their focus as they look to end the club's 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

"It's over when it's over, not before," he said. "So why should we really think about it? Let's carry on. It's difficult enough. We have to find solutions for the different games then we will see."

An injury to Saido Mane that forced him out of the game in the first half was the only blow to Liverpool, but Klopp appeared to be hopeful his striker had not sustained a serious injury, even though he admitted it could be a hamstring problem.

"Sadio is a real shame he had to go off," he added. "Hopefully it's not too bad, but we will see tomorrow. It's probably a muscle. He felt something, a hamstring. We have to wait."

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he was satisfied with his team's display, as they pushed the leaders harder than most teams have managed this season.

"It was a good performance and a very good game. We were organised, we created a lot of situations and we kept going," he stated.

“The result is a consequence of all these things. Defensively we were organised and we played well.

"We created chances and the momentum was there but we faced a very good team. I am very happy with the boys. It's small margins. It says a lot of what we’re trying to do for the future. We're going the right way.”

