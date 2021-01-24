| 2.6°C Dublin

It pains me to say it, but the Premier League title has slipped away from Liverpool

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has some key problems to solve to turn around his side&rsquo;s fortunes (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has some key problems to solve to turn around his side&rsquo;s fortunes (Adam Davy/PA)

THE Premier League title has now slipped out of Liverpool’s hands, so Jurgen Klopp should pick a strong team for today’s FA Cup showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The defeat against Burnley on Thursday night at Anfield was the low point in what has become an alarming slump for Liverpool – and such is the depth of the hole they are now in that I don’t see them getting out of it quickly.

You might read this and think I’m a fed-up Liverpool man giving up on the title race too early – but I just can’t see how they get back into it, given the way they are playing right now.

