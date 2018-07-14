Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has given the biggest hint yet that he wants to end his six-year stay at Chelsea, amid fresh links with Real Madrid.

'It might be time to discover something different' - Eden Hazard suggests the time has come for him to leave Chelsea

Hazard scored and turned in a man-of-the-match performance as Belgium beat England 2-0 to finish third at the World Cup, with his comments to reporters after the game likely to be viewed by many as confirmation that he wants leave Stamford Bridge.

While he confirmed that Chelsea will make the final decision on his future after their appointed Mauricio Sarri as their new manager on Friday after the sacking of Antonio Conte, these comments from Hazard confirmed that he is keen to join a new club this summer.

"After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different," stated Hazard. "Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

That preferred destination has long been Real Madrid, but there are doubts over whether the Spanish giants are interesting in signing Hazard in a deal that is likely to cost them in excess of £120 million.

While Hazard has had a decent World Cup, his inconsistent performances with Chelsea have often been criticised and in a series of post-match interviews following Saturday's game in St Petersburg, he gave some mixed messages over his hopes for the future.

"There is always speculation, I’m used to it. I’m going on holiday. Next season, I want to win the Premier League again," he added.

"We knew already for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager.

"Is he a good manager? If he lets me win trophies, yes. Dries Mertens has told me he's a good coach. We'll have to work hard. The Italian way, but we were used to that with Antonio too.”

