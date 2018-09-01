'It isn't true' - Unai Emery moves to end rumours of a bust-up with Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manage Unai Emery has strongly denied reports that he has had a falling out with German midfielder Mesut Ozil, after insisting he remains a part of his long-term plans.

Ozil, Arsenal's highest paid player, missed last weekend's game against West Ham due to illness, with reports emerging that suggested a training ground bust-up with Emery was behind his absence.

Yet Emery has stated Ozil is in contention to return to Premier League action at Cardiff on Sunday, as Arsenal look to collect their first away win of the season.

"It isn't true the news. It's easy for me to say it's not true, our one is true, and I need to be quiet or say it," said Emery when asked about the rumours of a dispute with Ozil.

"For me that is one thing - I don't stop during my career for everything that the news says about me or the players. But in this situation with Mesut Ozil it is clear, he is OK, he has the commitment we want, he is a very important player for us and we want to help him to give us the best performance in each match and each moment."

Emery went on to suggest he has a big job on his hands to find a winning formula at Arsenal after they lost their first two games of the season, but he sees signs of encouragement.

"The commitment is very good from each player and for that I am happy," he told Sky Sports. "There are positive things from the three matches and we are going to continue that, and also improve on the bad things.

"The players open their minds to watch the good things but also see the bad things and the mistakes and how we can improve.

"We need each match to continue what we are doing and to demand a high level. You have chances every match to show you are improving.

"Our attacking moment is good. Against Chelsea and West Ham we had many chances, but we need to work on the balance.

"To be more competitive we want to be organised with and without the ball. I don't want to lose our attacking spirit, but if we need to get more balance we are going to work, and on Sunday I want to show we are better in this situation."

Online Editors