Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri gave the biggest hint yet that his star man Eden Hazard could leave the London club this summer, after his latest majestic performance eased the Blues to a 2-0 win against West Ham.

'It is very difficult to keep him here' - Chelsea manager makes honest confession after latest Eden Hazard wonder show

Hazard's two goals propelled Chelsea ahead of local rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as they jumped to third place in the Premier League table, yet the quality of their match-winner's performance instantly sparked fresh rumours over his future.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane stated he was a big admirer of Hazard last week and with the Spanish giants expected to make a move for the Belgian playmaker, Sarri offered up these honest comments when he was quizzed on the future of his No.10.

"If Eden Hazard wants to make another experience it is very difficult to keep him here," stated Sarri.

"I don't know anything about it, not at all. I hope (rumours of Real Madrid move) it is not true, of course. Every coach wants to keep him.

"We are trying to improve to become one of the best teams in England and as a consequence in Europe but I think that I have to respect his decision. From a technical point of view, no. It is impossible to find another Hazard, but it is not my decision.

"Hazard played a wonderful match. He did well against Brighton too. We are very lucky because it is very easy to win the match when he is able to make that kind of difference.

"It (£100m) is too cheap in this market! We have seen in the last few windows every price I think. So it is very hard to get another player like him. I cannot do anything I think. The club agrees with me."

Sarri admits Hazard's future is out of his hands. (Steven Paston/PA)

Sarri went on to offer an upbeat assessment of his side's performances, as they record a third straight win to stay in the race for a top four finish.

"I think that we played really very good today against a dangerous opponent. West Ham have been dangerous this season without consistency and the quality of their players is high," he added.

"They played very well in the first half and I think we could have scored more. I wasn't happy at the end but I was happy with the performance not the result.

"In the second half we lost a few minutes in the match but then picked it up again. It was a very good result and I thought we did well in the previous match too.

"We played very well in the midfield. We lost our position in the centre part of the second half but we did well with the defensive line. Callum Hudson-Odoi did very well for 75 minutes and Ruben Loftus-Cheek did very well for 65 minutes."

