'It is unforgettable to have these moments' - Tearful Klopp hails Reds' title triumph

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield after the Reds were crowned Premier League champions this evening after Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to hold back the tears as he saluted his side's Premier League title triumph.

Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City confirmed Liverpool's 30-year wait for the English league title had come to an end, with an emotional Klopp giving his views to Sky Sports while wearing a Liverpool jersey.

"Unfortunately I have no words, it's unbelievable," said Klopp. "It's such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed. I never believed I would feel like this.

"It's much more than I thought would ever be possible to become champions with this great club is incredible. It was unbelievably tense to watch the Chelsea v Man City game, it was quite intense. Now it is unforgettable to have these moments.

"It's an incredible achievement by my players and it's a huge joy for me to coach them. I haven't waited 30 years,I have been here for four and a half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

"The game last night gave me the feeling we would be fine and tonight is for the fans. I hope you stay at home, and it's a joy to do it for you. It (the pandemic) is not over yet and we watched the game together at the hotel so we will enjoy the moment.

"I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can because they deserve this moment."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joined his manager in admitting he was 'overwhelmed' by the moment as his side clinched the Premier League title.

"When we won the Champions League it was on the pitch and it was a different experience, but it was great to be with everyone when the final whistle went," said Henderson. "It was another moment in our life we will never forget.

"It hasn't really sunk it. You just concentrate on each game and when this moment comes, you can't really describeit.

"No disrespect to the managers before him, but from day one he came in the door he (Jurgen Klopp) changed everything and followed him. So far it has been pretty special, an amazing journey. He is so close with the players and he has a perfect balance with that. He is a leader and great human being.

"We have got an amazing group. Credit to the manager and all the staff at the club, but we have a great bunch of lads and it is so special to spend this time together with them now celebrating."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate Liverpool, as his side surrendered the Premier League title.

"Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We still have five or six weeks to play but we won a lot in the last few years and of course, we want to close the gap," stated Guardiola.

"After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we didn't play like that way.

"We cannot forget we are still second in the league so we are better than a lot of the teams."

