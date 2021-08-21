'It is too dangerous' - Jurgen Klopp hits out at Burnley tackles in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Burnley's robust challenges in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Anfield.

The Reds made it two victories from two games to start the Premier League season, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane securing three points for the home side, who were playing in front of a full house at Anfield for the first time since March 2020.

However, despite coming out on top, Liverpool manager Klopp spoke out after the game about two tackles from Burnley that he thought were 'dangerous'.

"Burnley is never a game where you are just flying and outplay them," he told BT Sport.

"You have to be ready for a proper fight and we were today in a really difficult game, you saw these challenges of Barnes and Woods on Virgil and Joel.

"I am not 100 per cent sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, if we go 10-15 years back.

"It is too dangerous – it is just hard. The rules are how they are but you cannot defend these situations."