'It is a massive blow. It is not done yet' - Klopp insists top four still possible for Liverpool after Chelsea defeat

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 4, 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his side can still secure a top four finish in the Premier League, despite losing a fifth successive home game as they went down to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Mason Mount’s first-half strike powered Chelsea into the top four and condemned Liverpool to another Premier League defeat, yet Klopp insisted his outgoing champions could still secure Champions League football next season.

"It is a massive blow. It is not done yet. We have to win football games," stated Klopp.

"The individual quality of Mason Mount in that moment made the difference. It was a tight game, intense game. Both teams invested a lot. That is it pretty much.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) and his team-mates appear dejected after the Premier League defeat to Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) and his team-mates appear dejected after the Premier League defeat to Chelsea at Anfield.

"They had the goal they scored which was offside. The second half another counter-attack, we had more situations around, the great one with Sadio Mane and other situations where we did not score.

"You have to defend differently and we didn't do well there. There are a lot of things out there you have to consider. In the end we conceded one goal, we made the mistake there, the other was offside and you can say it was good defending but with all the possession we had you need to have more chances. Everything was really good until the final pass.

"Unfortunately we cannot say it is only at home. It is not about Anfield or whatever, it is in general, too often. In the decisive moments we have to improve. We have to show our quality in these moment and we don't do that often enough."

Klopp also explained why he replaced star man Mohamed Salah with half an hour of the game still to go, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher questioning that decision after the game.

"I just brought on flesh legs. Mo looked like today he suffered a bit, he played a lot of games," he added.

"I could have taken off Sadio or Bobby, that is all clear but at that moment it looked like Mo. Milner we bought on to wake them up a bit and keep them in the game because we needed one situation.

Chelsea's Mason Mount scores against Liverpool

Chelsea's Mason Mount scores against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel saluted his players, as the Blues leapt back into fourth place in the Premier League.

"It was a six point game," said Tuchel. "We played with courage, had excellent moments with the ball, had moments we needed to suffer Never lost the attitude and desire and a deserved win and big performance.

"It was a very good team performance. They ask you a lot of questions and we need to have the answers.

"Everyone was very brave and everyone was sharp. The race is on, there are still 11 games to go. We go step by step. We can never rest and never celebrate, there is no time."

