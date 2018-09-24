Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert says he has received an outpouring of support after revealing his struggles with depression.

'It felt like the right time to tell people' - Brighton star Knockaert thanks fans after mental health struggles

The Frenchman last week opened up about his battle with mental illness following the breakdown of his marriage and death of his father.

Knockaert - who scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham - is grateful for the positive reaction to his personal problems.

"I received a lot of messages and I really appreciate it - I also got a lot of messages from people who are going through the same thing," the 26-year-old told Brighton's website.

"It's nice for me to be able to help them and I think in life everyone can help one another, that's what I was trying to do."

Knockaert was divorced from his wife last summer, less than a year after his dad Patrick died in November 2016.

He added: "A lot of people were probably surprised because nobody knew about it, but it felt like the right time for me to tell people.

"The most important thing was to help other people who are going through a similar situation, that's why I did it."

Press Association