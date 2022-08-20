It doesn't seem premature to wonder if the Premier League title race is already over

One of the media skills that a champion manager learns early is how to spin answers about the title race when his team starts to look like unstoppable favourites.

If reporters can find 100 ways of nudging him into saying it’s in the bag, he will usually find 101 ways of saying it’s not in the bag and he doesn’t even know where the bag is at this stage.

Even Claudio Ranieri, when he was piloting Leicester City, knew how to serenely deflect all questions about this astounding possibility as they cleared hurdle after hurdle in the spring of 2016, despite a career spent otherwise among the managerial also-rans. Claudio played it like a veteran of these scenarios. So, obviously it is no sweat for a Galactico of the touchline like Pep Guardiola to defuse any such presumptions, no matter how obvious it is to him, and to everyone else, that it actually is over in all but name.

The thing is, these questions usually start surfacing in April, occasionally March, and sometimes have to be deferred until May, depending on the state of the race. It would be utterly ridiculous to be asking them any time before the new year. Therefore it is in the realms of insanity to be asking them in August.

And yet on Friday, one reporter, despite being fully cognisant of how absurd it sounded, couldn’t resist dropping a few hints to the Manchester City supremo that his team was already in a commanding lead because Liverpool had drawn their first two games of the season. If said reporter didn’t articulate it in the direct text of his questions, it was there in the subtext. Guardiola was doing his press conference duties before Sunday’s game away to Newcastle United.

“A tough game at Newcastle on Sunday, Pep,” began the questioner, rather gingerly, “but — very early days — but with Liverpool having already dropped four points, to what extent does that give you an advantage at this very early stage?”

Guardiola immediately batted away the implications. “You said [it] perfectly: ‘Very early days’. So, after ...” He shrugs his shoulders to dismiss the thought before dismissing it even further with his next sentence. “I’m sorry, but after two Premier League games we cannot make any plans about the future. The future is Newcastle and with all due respects for all the teams, [we] try to improve our game and try to win the game.”

It was the inevitable boilerplate reply, so the reporter had another nibble. “Four points can be significant, though, can’t it, even after two matches, when you look at how the league seasons have been the last couple of seasons?”

Guardiola sought a clarification from his interlocutor: “You said can be significant, or cannot?” “Can be significant, four points?” At which point, the manager lapsed into a tone of gentle sarcasm. Being the gent that he usually is, Guardiola didn’t want to embarrass the reporter unduly; but he was taking the Mick all the same. “After two games, yeah yeah. A lot.” Guardiola was humouring him in a way which made the reporter titter uncomfortably. The chap was off-camera but you could almost see his face turning red. Guardiola continued with his irony-laced reply. “Just 111 points left to play, so ...”

He leaves it hanging and looks around the room, almost throwing his eyes up to heaven as he does so. But our intrepid correspondent comes back a third time. “At the end of the season, though, when you look how tight both clubs have been ...” The manager cuts him off mid-sentence this time. “Listen, it’s just two Premier League games, so ...” he shakes his head and lapses back into boilerplate mode again, “just [it’s] a process to get better our game”; and from there he waffles on about training and improving and seeing how they perform in the coming matches.

However, the Paxman of the press seats has one more card to play. Unfortunately, it is not an ace. “But you could put more pressure on them, playing before Liverpool play [on Monday night]?” At the mere mention of Liverpool, Guardiola is in like Flynn. “Listen it’s [not] a question [of] Liverpool, Liverpool is not my business,” he retorts with smiling exasperation, “it’s Manchester City. So, I dunno Liverpool, and eh, you know the respect I have ...” The sentence runs into the sand and another reporter jumps in with another question that changes the conversation. End of subject.

But the reporter was right to go there, even if this season’s renewal is barely out of the womb. There was a time when title contenders could afford to throw away points here and there, especially in the pre-Christmas phase of the campaign, knowing that your peers were liable to do the same. Off-days were priced into a club’s calculations. A long unbeaten run in the new year would usually be enough to scrub the deficit caused by previous lapses in form and attitude. The season was a marathon and like a top class long-distance runner, the trick was to merely stay in contact with the pack before surging clear from 20 miles onward.

Those previously generous margins for error have dwindled and dwindled as the flood of money into England has raised the standard ever higher and narrowed the scope for error down almost to single digits in the points table. In 1996/97 Manchester United claimed the title with 75 points, the lowest ever winning total in the Premier League’s history. In 2017/18 Manchester City claimed the title with 100 points, a new record. The following season, Liverpool’s 97 points and +67 goal difference were not enough; City saw their 97 and +67 and raised them to 98 and +72. And last May it finished with a point between them again, City once more beating them on the dip for the tape.

These are extraordinary feats of psychological consistency and physical stamina and technical class. But in the case of City’s owner in particular, they are also extraordinary feats of financial elephantiasis. The men who can buy the world have transformed a provincial club and in doing so have also transformed the most venerable prize in English sport into a luxury acquisition, a trophy taken not by blood, sweat and brilliance alone, but by the power of atomic capitalism. City have won four of the last five.

Liverpool have chased them down as equal peers more or less during that time. But the greater question hanging over these dramas was whether Liverpool were not so much running neck-and-neck with City, or just about hanging onto their coattails at a speed that would be unsustainable. Would they eventually be burned off too, and the Premier League reduced to a one-horse race?

If so, it is a thoroughly demoralising prospect. And it is why those two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace couldn’t quite be written off as mere early season rust scrapers. They seemed to be auguries of the one-party state that the Premier League has long threatened to become under the City/Guardiola/Sheikh Mansour axis.

Who knows, maybe Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel will come riding to the rescue this season and save the great circus its blushes as an otherwise foregone conclusion.

As it happens, there are “just” 108 points left to play for, not 111, as Guardiola said on Friday. Liverpool will play United at Old Trafford on Monday night. A fixture that is normally an independent republic of its own, finds itself not for the first time shadowed by the monarchy that is looming larger next door with every passing year.

One hundred and eight points: that’s a lot of games and a lot of time. Maybe the winter World Cup in Qatar will exert some sort of warp effect on its outcome that has yet to be foreseen. And maybe it won’t matter one whit. It’s only August but right now it doesn’t seem too alarmist to be wondering if it is not, in fact, already over.