John Aldridge says that Liverpool's title challenge could come up short if Jurgen Klopp's side concede goals as cheaply as they did in the 4-3 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

'It could have been costly in the title race' - John Aldridge worried by one aspect of Liverpool's latest win

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points after the high-scoring encounter, but the Liverpool defence conceded as many goals at home yesterday as they had all season.

Just as they did in the shock win over Man City, Crystal Palace punished Liverpool on the break and the home side required a second half comeback to secure all three points.

However, although Liverpool increased their advantage on Man City in the title race, writing in today's Sunday World, John Aldridge said that the defensive showing against the Eagles worried him.

"Jurgen Klopp will not have been happy with one key aspect of his side’s performance at Anfield yesterday and it could have been costly in a Premier League title race where slip-ups are likely to be fatal," Aldridge said.

"There were a few worrying signs in a game loaded with a few too many incidents for my liking.

"One of the great improvements in this Liverpool side has been their ability to manage a game and keep things tight atthe back on days when they fail to get an early goal. Well, they abandoned that mentality to an extent yesterday, as a side that had conceded just three goals at home in the Premier League all season let in three more in one game.

"The second Palace equaliser from a corner was especially worrying. Liverpool have not conceded goals like that since Virgil van Dijk arrived atthe club and that was a snapshot oftheir problems of yesteryear."

