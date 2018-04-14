'Is there a worse ref than Mike Dean?' - Sky Sports pundits fume after horror tackle on Shane Long goes unpunished

Independent.ie

Sky Sports pundits Denis Wise and Matt Le Tissier have expressed their outrage following a horror challenge by Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso on Shane Long in this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St Mary's.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/is-there-a-worse-ref-than-mike-dean-sky-sports-pundits-fume-after-horror-tackle-on-shane-long-goes-unpunished-36806763.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36806762.ece/b373a/AUTOCROP/h342/long.jpg