Saturday 14 April 2018

'Is there a worse ref than Mike Dean?' - Sky Sports pundits fume after horror tackle on Shane Long goes unpunished

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Shane Long of Southampton is challenged by Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Max Ryan

Sky Sports pundits Denis Wise and Matt Le Tissier have expressed their outrage following a horror challenge by Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso on Shane Long in this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St Mary's.

The Spaniard came rushing in from behind the Irish forward just inside Saints’ half and proceeded to drag his studs down Long’s calf.

Long’s leg could be seen buckling under the force of the tackle but despite his teammates’ protestations, referee Mike Dean waved away their appeals.

Speaking on Sky at half time, former Chelsea midfielder Denis Wise took aim at Dean.

"If he hasn’t seen that one he shouldn’t be refereeing and he needs glasses," he said.

Also in the studio was Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier, who was incensed by the foul and by the lack of action taken by the referee.

"If he wasn't so arrogant, he'd be embarrassed for missing that," he said of the referee.

"Is there a worse ref than Mike Dean?," Le Tissier added on social media.

Online Editors

