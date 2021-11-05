| 10.7°C Dublin

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the problem at Manchester United, or is he the solution?

Miguel Delaney

Cristiano Ronaldo with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that exquisite equaliser against Atalanta, there was a touch more anxiety among the Manchester United executives.

The situation was again looking rather stark. Some had naturally allowed themselves to believe that all had been eased by the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. A renewed hope spread through the hierarchy that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could indeed steady all this, take the club to the end of the season… and then who knows? There remains an optimism among some.

Most of the 2-2 draw against Atalanta reminded everyone just how precarious that hope is. The problems haven’t gone away. There was much more to the recent dismal spell than just a bad run of form or low confidence. Those problems weren’t arrested by the relief of an easy 3-0 win over a much worse Tottenham Hotspur.

