Irish teenager Jayson Molumby set to benefit from injury crisis at Brighton

Irish prospect Jayson Molumby could get his chance with Premier League side Brighton after Chris Hughton’s side was hit with a series of injuries.

Waterford native Molumby was on the bench for Brighton in their weekend FA Cup win over Derby County, the Seagulls into the last eight.

And while the 19-year-old didn’t play, his selection in the match-day squad was a massive vote of confidence from Hughton, as Molumby only just back with the club’s U23 side after a 15-month absence due to injury.

Four first-team members were missing from Hughton’s squad for the Cup win and he has told youngsters like Molumby to make the most of their chance if and when it comes.

“It’s great experience for them. They have to look for any opportunities they can,” Hughton said.

A fit-again Molumby will hope to get the call from Stephen Kenny when he names his squad for the first U21 qualifier next month.

