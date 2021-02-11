| 1°C Dublin

Irish teen Odubeko can have a bright future despite Hammer blow at Old Trafford

Daniel McDonnell

West Ham's Ademipo Odubeko (right) battles for possession with Manchester United's Scott McTominay. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Expand

West Ham's Ademipo Odubeko (right) battles for possession with Manchester United's Scott McTominay. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, West Ham’s Tallaght teenager Mipo Odubeko firmly entered the mainstream and quickly learned there can be good and bad sides to the exposure.

The 18-year-old’s 54th-minute introduction off the bench in the FA Cup tie with Manchester United provided him with a first proper chance to show what he could do at that level - an injury crisis meaning he was the only recognised front man in David Moyes’ squad.

Arriving into a game at Old Trafford is a big deal in any circumstances but the fact it was live on BBC ensured that the audience was much larger than it would be for a regular Premier League game.

