Irish teen Alex makes most of Newcastle debut as Howe says Toon kids have a bright future

NEWCASTLE United boss Eddie Howe says young players like former Galway United man Alex Murphy deserve their chance of first team exposure during their mid-season tour.

Murphy only joined Newcastle from Galway last summer but he has already made rapid progress at academy level and he was called off the bench for his first senior game last night, playing in a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabian Al Hilal in Riyadh.

"When you go on trips like this you are looking to benefit not just the first team and staff but also academy players and giving them opportunities,” Howe said.

“It’s part of what we want to do on a regular basis, so great for them. They all deserve it, individually they have all had different journeys to get here but they have an important part to play in our future, hopefully.

"How much of a part is down to them and how they progress from here but they’ve all got talent and something to offer.”

Murphy made his debut for Galway United as a 16-year-old in 2021, having joined from Corrib Celtic in 2014. His move to Newcastle was confirmed in May and he has already become a regular in United’s U23 side.