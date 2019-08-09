Die hard Irish Premier League supporters will spend up to €7,400 following their teams in the title race this season.

Die hard Irish Premier League supporters will spend up to €7,400 following their teams in the title race this season.

Irish season ticket holders of Premier League clubs will spend €7,400 on average following their team this season

That’s according to a study by An Post Money who have analysed the cost of following the six title contending English teams.

According to their research, the average cost of supporting a top team including a season ticket, flights and other expenses amounts to €7,400.

The six Premier League teams reviewed by An Post Money were Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition to the Premier League sides An Post Money looked at season ticket prices for Celtic supporters.

The cost of season tickets range from £325 to £1,995 and while this will be single biggest one-off cost when the estimated costs of flights, transfers, food & drink and merchandise is added supporters will need to spend an additional €5,186, bringing the total cost to over €7,400.

Of the six Premier League season ticket prices reviewed, Manchester City has the cheapest option to see all home games at £325 while the most expensive is at the new 62,062 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium at White Hart Lane costing £1,995.

Exchange An Post Money say they undertook the analysis following increased demand for its Foreign Exchange services from Irish-based Premier League fans planning their 2019/2020 season.

An Post is now urging fans to avail of its commission-free An Post Money Currency Card to help manage sterling required for the 19 home game trips during the season.

Commenting on the analysis, John Rice, Financial Services Director, An Post Money said: “There has been a long tradition of Irish-based fans making a fortnightly trip to England to cheer on their favourite Premier League side and to Glasgow to see Celtic.

“As Ireland’s biggest provider of Foreign Exchange through our network of over 900 post offices nationwide we always see increased demand for sterling later in the week with many fans sourcing sterling for their trips. For those traveling regularly we’re recommending they apply for our commission-free An Post Money Currency Card which is a safer alternative to carrying cash and with no charges for point-of-sale purchases will avoid transaction charges.”

Online Editors