Irish Manchester United fans express anger as Ten Hag suggests second string will play in Aviva friendly

Manchester United fans in Ireland have expressed their anger after Erik ten Hag played a full strength side in their Old Trafford friendly against Lens today – just 24 hours before they are due to line out at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

United take on Athletic Bilbao tomorrow with tickets selling out within hours back in June. With the United clash against Lens not announced when tickets went on sale for the Dublin friendly, Irish Reds were hoping to see their star men in the flesh and tickets have proved hard to come by. The cheapest ticket was €35 for those under 20-years-of-age but most tickets were north of €60.

Fans expressed their anger on social media at being “ripped off” when Ten Hag named his team today and their woes were added to after the match when Ten Hag said: “We wanted two strong opponents on the final weekend (before the season starts). We wanted to get players 90 minutes in the legs. Today was good, nine played 90 minutes so tomorrow others will have an opportunity as well.”

Rasmus Hojlund was unveiled at Old Trafford today and may make his debut at some stage at the Aviva.

United last faced La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in 2012, as Alex Ferguson’s side were defeated 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro helped United ease to victory against the Ligue 1 side after Florian Sotoca had given the visitors the lead with a spectacular strike from the halfway line.