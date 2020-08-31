Irish boss backs Doherty to earn his Spurs under boss Mourinho

Stephen Kenny believes that Matt Doherty will turn his new employers Tottenham into a better team as the Ireland boss also plans on how to get the best out of a player who has been "under-utilised" by his country for years.

Doherty completed his €16million move from Wolves to Spurs yesterday, in time for him to link up with the Irish squad ahead of today's first training session.

It was a relief for Kenny to have that deal completed without it interfering with his own preparations, and even though he has not worked with Doherty first hand, he feels that Jose Mourinho has gained himself a top talent.

"I think it's a terrific signing for Tottenham, a really, really significant signing for them," Kenny says. "They'll be delighted to get him, and he'll certainly improve the team.

"A goal-scoring full back is very rare, scoring late goals for Wolves, and for Ireland against Denmark, from a back-four position. He's been very under-utilised by Ireland, three competitive caps at 28 years of age, for a number of years."

Kenny has made two tweaks to his original squad, promoting West Brom defender Dara O'Shea from the U-21 panel to give extra cover, O'Shea's versatility across the back four earning him the call ahead of Kevin Long.

Preston's Sean Maguire has come for the injured Troy Parrott while James McCarthy is also a concern and his fitness will be assessed before a decision is made on his ability to travel to Bulgaria.

David McGoldrick, omitted fron the Bulgaria game on the basis that he could be fit in time for Sunday's test at home to Finland, is in light training at his club but Kenny is unsure if he will be available. "He hasn't kicked a ball since the end of the season because of the foot injury, but he has been running this week," Kenny added.

Irish Independent