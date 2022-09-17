| 14.3°C Dublin

Ireland’s Nathan Collins sent off for high challenge on City’s Jack Grealish

Ireland defender Nathan Collins received a straight red card for a high challenge on Jack Grealish during the first half of Wolves’ Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Wolves were already chasing the game at two down following early goals from Grealish and Erling Haaland when Collins was shown red.  

Wolves were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour mark. Collins caught Grealish in the midriff as he jumped for the ball and referee Anthony Taylor had no hesitation in showing the red card.

