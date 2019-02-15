Ireland's Matt Doherty signs new four-and-a-half year deal at Wolves

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has signed a new deal that will keep him at Wolves until the summer of 2023.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has also signed a new contract for the same duration.

Doherty has established himself as a key player since Wolves' return to the Premier League and has scored three top-flight goals so far this season.

He said: “I last signed about 18 months ago, and it’s been a good ride since then. We’ve got promoted and we’re still in the midst of a really good season, so I’m happy to tie down my long-term future.

“I’ve been here nine years and they’ve not got rid of me, so I’ll be here for a while yet. I love it here and don’t want to go anywhere. I’m completely settled, so long may it continue.”

Wolves face Championship promotion contenders Bristol City in the FA Cup at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

