Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick made one West Ham fan's day after the youngster was forced to endure the toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium yesterday.

Ireland's Jeff Hendrick praised for classy act of kindness during chaos at West Ham's defeat to Burnley

West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan were forced to leave their seats for their own safety after being confronted by angry fans on an afternoon of shame at the London Stadium.

Some supporters invaded the pitch while hundreds of others congregated beneath the directors' box to protest against the club's board as the Hammers slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Burnley. Some fans even made a throat-slitting gesture while missiles were seen to be thrown in the direction of the executive seats.

Down on the pitch West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled one fan to the floor, defender James Collins frogmarched two away and Burnley forward Ashley Barnes tripped another over. The Burnley coaching staff even had to let children sit on their substitutes' bench to avoid being caught in skirmishes in the stands.

Burnley substitutes let kids onto the bench to escape fighting in stands #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/VVaVNoxICj — Johnny Phillips (@SkyJohnnyP) March 10, 2018 One spectator contacted former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore to ask him to pass on his thanks to Hendrick for a lovely gesture to a young fan. He wrote: "Was just wonder (sic) if you could get a message to Jeff Hendricks (sic) at Burnley please. During the trouble at West Ham he looked after my son and gave his boots. He turned a bad day into a magical one and I am incredibly grateful."

pic.twitter.com/MlDnZJfkYr — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 11, 2018 @JeffHendrick92 @BurnleyOfficial Huge thank you for keeping my son safe at the game today and turning a potentially terrifying experience into a memorable one. Can’t thank you enough. pic.twitter.com/mDVzF6VxpN — Danielle Smith (@Daniell77223484) March 10, 2018 Police said there were four separate pitch invasions and received two allegations of assault which they said are being investigated.

Online Editors