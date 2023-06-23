Ireland’s Dara O’Shea completes move to Premier League Burnley

AFTER he sealed his return to the Premier League with a move to Burnley from West Brom, Ireland defender Dara O’Shea says he’s ready to reach the peak of his career with the Clarets.

The Dubliner ended his long stint with the Baggies as Burnley pushed through a deal to land O’Shea on a four-year deal. O’Shea played Premier League football with West Brom in 2020/21 but after a poor season last term they have agreed to cash in on one of their main assets and sell him to newly-promoted Burnley.

"I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too,” he said.

“It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going. Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things. I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

Manager Vincent Kompany added: "It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level. Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him.”