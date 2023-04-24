Ireland U-21 midfielder Andrew Moran has committed his long-term future to Brighton by signing a new contract keeping him at the club until June 2027.

The Dubliner has progressed through the ranks since arriving from Bray Wanderers in July 2020, and has been rewarded for his form this season having earned a Premier League debut against Everton last January, as well as an EFL Cup appearance last August.

The 19-year-old has impressed Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and has been named on the senior bench 11 times this season, while he has been a regular for the Seagulls’ U-21 side, hitting eight goals and six assists in 19 appearances to date.

On the international front, the former Bray Wanderers player has been capped at U-19, U-17 and U-16 levels, and earned two U-21 appearances in the last Euro qualifying campaign.

He made his first start for Jim Crawford’s side in their friendly win over Iceland last month where he also contributed an assist, and will look to play a key role in their upcoming Euro 2025 qualification group which gets underway against Turkey and San Marino in September.

"Delighted to have signed a new deal at this great club. Excited for these next few years," said Moran on Twitter.

“Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto as part of our first-team squad this season. He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team,” added Brighton Technical Director David Weir.