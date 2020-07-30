| 19.5°C Dublin

Ireland's Aaron Connolly signs new bumper deal with Brighton

Ireland international Aaron Connolly had ended speculation about his future by signing a new four-year deal with Brighton.

The 20-year-old, who scored three goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season, had been in talks with the Seagulls for some time on a new deal but progress was halted and Connolly was linked with a move away, with reported interest from Bundesliga teams.

But Brighton today announced that the Mervue United graduate had signed up until 2024.

