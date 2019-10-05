Ireland youngster Aaron Connolly announces himself on Premier League stage with spectacular strike against Spurs

Ireland U-21 star Aaron Connolly has scored his first two Premier League goals as Brighton heap more misery upon Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs.

Ireland U-21 star Aaron Connolly has scored his first two Premier League goals as Brighton heap more misery upon Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs.

The Seagulls currently lead 3-0 through Neal Maupay and a Connolly brace, with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffering a nasty injury in the build-up to the opener.

The Frenchman fumbled the ball on the line and as Maupay pounced to head home, Lloris fell awkwardly and injured his arm. The Spurs shot-stopper has since been taken to hospital and is likely to be sidelined for some time.

Connolly, who was omitted from Mick McCarthy's senior Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, benefited after Lloris' replacement, Paulo Gazzaniga, couldn't hold a shot.

Connolly then curled a beautiful second half effort into the corner of the net to but Brighton in dreamland.

It was the Galway 19-year-old's first Premier League goal after what has been a productive start to the season for him at club level. Connolly was included in Stephen Kenny's Ireland U-21 squad for the European qualifiers against Italy and Iceland later this month.

Online Editors