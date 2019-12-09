Ireland Under-21 international set to sign bumper five-year deal with Premier League side Bournemouth

Ireland Under-21 international Gavin Kilkenny is set to sign a new five-year deal with Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder met with Eddie Howe this week and the Bournemouth boss assured the Dubliner he is part of his plans and does not want him going out on loan.

Kilkenny has been training with the Bournemouth first-team and was part of the squad for the trip to Leicester two weeks ago.

He made his debut for Stephen Kenny's Under-21 team in the 1-0 win against Armenia in Tallaght in September and has impressed since as they surged to the top of the table in their European qualifying campaign.

Kilkenny is a product of the famous St Kevin's nursery and has been with Bournemouth since he was 16.

Online Editors