Ireland U-21 Joe Hodge negotiating new deal with Wolves as he is expected to face Liverpool in FA Cup replay

Ireland U-21 midfielder Joe Hodge is in talks with Wolves over a new long-term contract at Molineux.

Hodge is set to be awarded a new deal, with the club currently holding discussions with his representatives, according to UK media reports. His current deal runs until June 2024.

After joining Wolves' U-21s from Manchester City's academy in August 2021, Hodge has broken into the first team in recent months. He earned his Premier League debut last October against Chelsea, and made his first league start in their St Stephen’s Day win at Everton.

The 20-year-old impressed again after playing 90 minutes in their FA Cup third-round draw against Liverpool earlier this month. Although his penalty miss saw Wolves exit the League Cup against Nottingham Forest last Wednesday, the midfielder is in line to feature in tonight's third-round replay at Molineux (7.45).

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has kept Hodge in his squad since that league debut last October. He has made nine senior appearances so far, and said last week he is enjoying being a first-team regular now.

“I can’t complain about not getting opportunities, and to have some in the past few weeks has been really good for me. Hopefully I can keep doing well,” Hodge told the Wolves website.

On the international front, Hodge will be hoping for a first senior call up in March, as Stephen Kenny’s side take on Latvia in a friendly, before Euro 2024 qualification kicks off at home against World Cup runners-up France. He started both legs in the U-21s Euro 2023 play-off defeat to Israel last September.