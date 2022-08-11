Ireland U-21 international Andrew Moran ‘delighted to commit future’ to Brighton after sealing three-year extension

Andrew Moran, in action against Cardiff City's Ryan Wintle, after making his Brighton debut during a Carabao Cup second round match at Cardiff City Stadium. Photo: PA

Ireland U-21 international Andrew Moran has signed a new three-year-contract at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 18-year-old moved to the Seagulls academy from Bray Wanderers in 2020, and made 30 appearances for their U-18 side, with 12 goals and 12 assists.

The attacking midfielder featured regularly for Brighton's U-23s last season, and also made his senior debut in an EFL Cup second-round win over Cardiff City. The Dubliner has represented Ireland at U-21, U-17 and U-19 levels.

"I am delighted to commit my future here," Moran said, with the deal keeping him at the Falmer Stadium until 2025.

"I've had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of. I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League U-17 Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt."