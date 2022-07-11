Ireland striker Troy Parrott linked with loan move to Sunderland

Troy Parrott is linked with a season-long loan move to Sunderland, according to reports in the UK.

The League One club are currently in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, with a view to bringing the 20-year-old to the Stadium of Light. The Ireland international is on Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Korea at the moment, with Sunderland said to be surprised by his inclusion.

Antonio Conte’s side will play friendlies against a K League eleven and Sevilla this week, as Parrott aims to impress the Italian manager. Last season, the forward put two disappointing loan spells behind him and flourished at MK Dons, hitting ten goals and seven assists. Parrott has also been in fine form for Ireland this year. He struck a 96th-minute thunderbolt against Lithuania in March before contributing a goal and assist against Scotland last month.

Fellow Irishmen Matt Doherty and Josh Keeley are also on the pre-season trip. Conte put his side through a “brutal training session” on Monday in 30C heat, with one journalist adding Parrott was “probably the fittest and leading the final run”.

“It depends who you ask,” Parrott told reporters, when asked how difficult Conte’s sessions are.

“I'm quite a good runner naturally, but it's been tough. It's been hard work but it's all preparation."

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has competition on his hands, as QPR and Preston North end have also contacted Spurs to register their interest of a loan deal. Sunderland signed winger Jack Clarke from Spurs on Saturday and will be hoping to do the same with Parrott before the transfer window shuts on September 1.