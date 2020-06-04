Ireland striker Shane Long signs contract extension with Southampton

Ireland's Shane Long has agreed a new two-year contract extension with Southampton.

The 33-year-old striker was out of contract this summer but the club announced the extension this morning, meaning Long will be with the Premier League side until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Saints' Austrian coach Ralph Hasenhüttl signed a four-year-deal earlier this week and he has moved quickly to hang onto Long.

"Shane is an outstanding professional. He has been an important player for me and I know also for the managers before me," said Hasenhüttl.

"He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his teammates too. I think that is one of his top qualities. He is a great team player, and someone who has a positive impact on the group as a whole when he plays.

"He is also a player who sets the right example for our youngsters to follow in how he conducts himself on and off the pitch, so this is good news for us that we will have him as part of the squad for another two years."

Long added: "I love the way the club is run, I love what the club stands for and I'm excited about what the club will do over the next couple of years.

"I can see the club pushing up the league, back to where we all want to be, and I want to be part of that. I'm just delighted to get it done."

